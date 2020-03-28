ICC discusses contingency plan for T20 World Cup amid coronavirus crises, welcomes Sourav Ganguly on board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board members recently held a videoconference to discuss contingency plans for its various prestigious tournaments, including World T20 and World Test Championship, amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has brought all cricketing activities to a halt.

Sourav Ganguly was welcomed as the representative of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the ICC board. Earlier, there were speculations that a former board president would attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee were thanked for their efforts in staging the successful, historic and inspiring ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

"The impact of the pandemic on the sport globally was discussed," the ICC press release stated.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that the world's governing cricket body would continue their contingency planning around ICC events besides also working with members to explore how to go ahead with the matches in the coming future.

“We continue to undertake a comprehensive business continuity and contingency planning exercise which will allow us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world in which we find ourselves," he said.

“The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic," Sawhney added.

The ICC board also approved the ICC audited financial statements for 2019 and the final accounts for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.