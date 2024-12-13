ICC Gives Green Signal To Organise 2025 Champions Trophy In Hybrid Model - Report

As per the latest reports, ICC has given the green signal to organize the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model. Earlier, the high-octane event was scheduled to take place in Pakistan but then since India refused to go there, the tournament will be played across two countries - Pakistan and Dubai.

According to SportsTak, the Indian team will play their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai and PCB will not get any compensation for agreeing to the hybrid model but they will be getting a chance to host an ICC Women’s tournament after 2027.

ICC HAS APPROVED THE HYBRID MODEL FOR CHAMPIONS TROPHY



- Dubai will host India games in the Champions Trophy 2025. [Sports Tak]



Colombo will host the India vs Pakistan group game in the 2026 T20I World Cup.

The BCCI and PCB have also agreed to the fact that Pakistan team will not come to India for the league-stage clash of the 2026 T20 World Cup as it will be held in Colombo.

Pakistan will host the 10 matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but then the league stage matches of the Indian team will be played in Dubai. The semifinal and final of the tournament are also scheduled to take place in Dubai. If at all India gets eliminated, then the semifinal and final will take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will take place from February 19 to March 9 and will witness a total of eight teams showing their finesse. All the teams have been divided into two groups where the top two sides from every group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final. Earlier, a lot of report stated that the Champions Trophy will be held in a T20I format.

"Changing the format to T20I would be a significant setback," the source said, as quoted by India Today. "Players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have retired from T20Is at the international level, would be unable to participate, which would greatly impact the tournament's appeal," the source further added.