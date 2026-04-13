ICC hikes prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2026, winners to get record USD 8,764,615

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a record prize fund of USD 8,764,615 for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, reflecting a 10 per cent boost compared to the 2024 edition.



This amount surpasses the USD 7,958,077 shared among the 10 participating nations in the United Arab Emirates two years ago, as the tournament is set to expand to 12 teams for the first time. The 2026 edition will feature hosts England joined by Australia, Bangladesh, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

The winners will once again receive USD 2,340,000, while the runners-up will get USD 1,170,000. Losing semi-finalists will earn USD 675,000, and each group match victory will be rewarded with USD 31,154. All 12 teams participating are guaranteed a minimum prize of USD 247,500, the ICC said in a release.

The news arrives just 60 days before the tournament begins on June 12, when England will face Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The 33-match event will take place across seven venues over 24 days, with teams competing for the top prize.

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ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta, said, “The growth of women’s cricket continues to accelerate, and the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game.

“The continued rise of women’s cricket through increased investment and opportunity reflects the growing influence and impact of female athletes on the global stage. With that same momentum building across every aspect of women's cricket, this event is shaping up to not only set a host of new attendance and viewing records in the sports and media ecosystems but also leave a lasting impact on the wider socio-cultural landscape across the world.”

All roads now officially lead to England and Wales this summer, thanks to the ICC Trophy Tour, which kicks off Monday and will travel across Europe in the weeks before the competition.

The Trophy Tour begins in London, where it will be displayed in the square at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the venue for the final and known as the Home of Cricket. It will be showcased with a spectacular projection—making it the first time anything has ever been projected onto the ground’s renowned pavilion.

The trophy will travel to the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland, the tournament’s qualified European member nations, before embarking on an extensive tour of the tournament’s host cities through May, building excitement ahead of the tournament’s first ball on 12 June.

The tour will feature visits to major locations with multiple fan engagement opportunities across the host cities, including Millennium Square (Leeds), St Peter’s Square (Manchester), Bullring (Birmingham), Cabot Circus (Bristol), Guildhall Square (Southampton), and Trafalgar Square (London).

Tournament Director Beth Barrett-Wild said, “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be a landmark moment for the game - on course to become the most attended women’s cricket event in history, with record-breaking ticket demand and the largest-ever prize pot for a global women’s T20 competition. That level of investment, alongside prize money that matches the men’s game, is a powerful reflection of the status, quality and global appeal of women’s cricket today.

"That same ambition is shaping how we build towards the tournament, with the trophy tour playing a key role in taking the game to new audiences, building excitement across England and Wales, and showcasing women’s cricket on the biggest stages as we count down to an unforgettable summer.”

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy will visit the host cities on the following dates:

Scotland: May 7 to 10

Netherlands: May 11 to 14

Ireland: May 15 to 18

Leeds: May 19 to 24

Manchester: May 25 to 27

Birmingham: May 28 to 29

Bristol: May 31 to June 1

Southampton: June 3 to 4

London: June 5 to 8