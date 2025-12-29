ICC Hits MCG With 'Unsatisfactory' Pitch Rating After Boxing Day Test Ends Within Two Days; Check Full Statement Of Match Referee

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the venue for the fourth Ashes and Boxing Day Test between Australia and England, was rated 'unsatisfactory' by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, December 29.

MCG, the iconic venue received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process and it will remain active for a rolling period of five years.

Notably, the Boxing Day Test concluded after just two days of play, with spectators witnessing a total of 36 wickets fall across only 142 overs and no batter managing to reach the 50-run mark.



ALSO READ: 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For KKR In IPL 2026: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jeff Crowe Delivers Verdict On MCG Pitch

Match Referee Jeff Crowe, who is part of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, delivered the verdict, explaining the decision behind the assessment of the MCG pitch.

The 67-year-old Crowe said that the pitch was heavily in favour of the bowlers.

"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point," Crowe said in a statement issued by ICC on Monday.

Match Summary Of Boxing Day Test

England won the toss and opted to bowl, applying immediate pressure on Aussies with a fierce pace attack as Josh Tongue led the charge with a five-wicket haul of 5/45 to dismiss Australia for 152 in the first innings.

In reply, England looked to capitalise on the modest target but struggled to adapt to the challenging conditions themselves, being dismissed for 110 inside 30 overs.

Australia were forced into their second innings on the opening day itself, which saw a total of 20 wickets fall. The trend continued in the second innings as Australia were bowled out for 132, with England maintaining relentless pressure, despite Travis Head's 46 - the highest score of the Test.

England chased down the target in 32.2 overs, losing six wickets along the way, with valuable contributions from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell.

Despite England securing their first Test victory on Australian soil since 2011, Australia have already retained the Ashes by winning the first three Tests to take an unassailable 3–0 lead. The final Test of the series will be played in Sydney, beginning on January 4.