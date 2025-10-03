ICC, JioStar Firmly Quash Exit Rumours; Pledge Full Commitment To Four-Year Broadcast Deal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have reaffirmed their long-term partnership and refuted any rumours that the broadcaster was considering prematurely exiting its four-year its four-year media rights agreement for ICC events in India.

The speculation, which intensified earlier this week, had suggested that JioStar might withdraw from the remaining years of its contract due to financial concerns. However, the joint statement, released on Friday, categorically rejected these reports, assuring cricket fans and industry partners that the partnership remains fully intact.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC’s media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect," the joint statement from ICC and JioStar read on Friday.

It further stated, "JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the sport’s most anticipated global tournaments"



No Impact On Advertisers And Industry Partners

According to the ICC and JioStar, advertisers and industry partners will not be impacted since both parties are taking the necessary action.

"Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport."

Notably, JioStar paid USD 3 billion to acquire the ICC's media rights agreement from 2024 to 2027, guaranteeing the hosting of one major men's international event annually.

The joint declaration is expected to put an end to the uncertainty and provide stability ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, ensuring seamless streaming and TV coverage in India - the world's largest cricket market.

It is also likely to provide clarity and confidence to the sports broadcasting industry, advertisers, and millions of cricket fans across India.