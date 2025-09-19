ICC Launches Anthem ‘Bring It Home’ For Women’s World Cup 2025, Sung By Shreya Ghoshal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the official anthem for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, titled ‘Bring it Home’. The track is performed by celebrated Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, whose powerful voice brings to life the passion and spirit of women’s cricket. Blending rhythm, melody, and emotion, the song aims to connect fans around the world while celebrating the determination of women cricketers.

With vibrant refrains like “Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom” and the heartbeat-styled “Dhak Dhak, we bring it home”, the anthem highlights both the energy and the aspirations of players competing on the global stage. The lyrics pay tribute to perseverance and unity, with lines such as “Patthar pighlana hai, Ek naya itihas banana hai” (We have to melt stones and forge a new history), reflecting the grit and resolve of women in sport.

Speaking on the launch, Shreya Ghoshal said:

“It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 through the official song. It celebrates the spirit, strength, and unity of women’s cricket. I am honoured to lend my voice to this moment that brings people together through the love of the game. I hope it inspires fans and creates memories as we celebrate this tournament.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Schedule

The 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup will run from 30 September to 2 November 2025, with matches scheduled across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

Adding to the excitement, the ICC has introduced record-low ticket prices, starting from just Rs 100 (USD 1.14), making it the most affordable ICC global event in history.