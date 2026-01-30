The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released "Feel the Thrill", the official song of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, setting the tone for the tournament and celebrating the excitement and global passion of T20 cricket.

The energetic track has been composed and performed by acclaimed Indian music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander, providing a sonic heartbeat for the much-anticipated tournament, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.



ALSO READ: Will Gautam Gambhir drop Sanju Samson for IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Batting coach breaks silence, gives major hint

Official song sets the vibes for T20 World Cup 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Picking up with the fierce spirit - "when nations collide, action isn’t watched, it’s lived" - the song upholds the competitive nature of the tournament. The song blends energetic beats with lyrics reflective of the passion, drama and emotion behind T20 cricket.

With powerful lyrics such as "this is where national pride swings with every shot/Where passion hits as hard as the ball", the official track is set to resonate with fans from across the world.



A song made for the biggest stage

The wait is over. The magic is here

Presenting the Official Event Song of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Feel it. Sing it. Live it

SONG LIVE NOW ON ALL AUDIO PLATFORMS



Music Credits



Song Title: Feel the Thrill

Composed, Arranged,… pic.twitter.com/GDbOBjD4tH — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2026

"ICC's pinnacle events are global cultural extravaganzas bringing together the best of lifestyle, entertainment, community and experiential diversity, with a compelling athletic spectacle at their heart," said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is uniquely competitive, thrilling and expressive, where moments turn into life-long memories for players and fans alike.

The official song for the tournament aspires to bring this spirit to life, using its music to connect fans, celebrate diversity and turn the event into a shared worldwide celebration of the best that our sport offers," he added.

Fans can enjoy the track available on digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, Instagram, Facebook and others.

Anirudh Ravichander reflects on the song

Reflecting on the emotions behind the track, Indian music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander said, "Every cheer, every silence, every heartbeat connects in the same tune when it comes to cricket.

It’s a feeling, an emotion. I’m glad to be associated with the Feel the Thrill campaign and official song. This is our attempt to bring the global fans together in a spirited unity up and above the fierce on-field rivalry that is set to unfold across the subcontinent"

Stage set for high-octane cricket

Promising high-octane, fast-paced action for a month, the 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup marks the return of the tournament to the sub-continent, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, two nations with rich cricketing history and past World Cup success.

India will start the tournament as defending champions, chasing history to become the first host nation to lift the trophy at home. With tickets starting from just Rs 100 and LKR1000, fans are in for a thrilling experience.

The matches will be played across eight venues in seven cities - the Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).