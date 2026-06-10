ICC men’s player of the month: Dipendra Singh Airee, Taijul Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim shortlisted after strong performances

Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee and Bangladesh duo Taijul Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for May following a series of standout performances for their respective teams.

On the women's side, England seamer Lauren Bell, Pakistan batter Gull Feroza, and New Zealand's Maddy Green are nominated on the back of some strong performances for their countries throughout international cricket in the month.

Airee sealed his spot on the men's shortlist after a productive spell of form in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Kirtipur. The Nepal all-rounder started the month with a century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and finished the series having scored 249 runs in six ODIs at an average of 49.80 and strike-rate of 110.66, whilst contributing with eight wickets at an economy of 4.52, a haul of 4 for 24 against the United States, taking best figures.

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Spinner Taijul Islam was also instrumental for Bangladesh, playing a key role in a historic 2-0 home Test series whitewash over Pakistan. The left-armer was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets in two games at an average of 19.61, including 6 for 120 in Pakistan's second innings of the second Test in Sylhet.

Batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who was named Player of the Series in the Tests against Pakistan, also picked up a nomination after he hit 235 runs across two Tests at an average of 63.25, including a 71 in the first innings of the first Test and a match-defining 137 in the second Test's second innings.

On the women's side, fast bowler Lauren Bell completes England's selections. She was awarded a nomination on the back of some consistent performances in multiple formats of the game before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Bell was the leading wicket-taker for England in their ODI series against New Zealand, taking five wickets in three games before adding another eight wickets in four T20 internationals against New Zealand and India.

Pakistan's Gull Feroza had a fantastic month after she claimed Player of the Series in her country's 3-0 ODI whitewash over Zimbabwe in Karachi. The opening batter scored 256 runs in the series, including scores of 50, 100, and 106 not out, hitting at 103.64 and averaging a stunning 128, and even found time to score 82 runs in the T20I series, including 75 off 47 balls, hitting at a rate of 157.69.

New Zealand's Maddy Green is the third of the female nominees after she took a leading role for her side in a drawn ODI series with England. Green scored 125 runs in three ODIs at a strike-rate of 83.33, which was topped with 88 at Chester-le-Street, whilst adding another 93 runs in three T20Is, including 56 not out in the second match.