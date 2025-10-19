ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: All 20 Teams Confirmed For India-Sri Lanka Tournament, Check List & How They Qualified
The 2026 edition is set to take place in the early months of the year and will feature a few debutants as well.
The full lineup for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has officially been finalized. The last three available spots were decided earlier this week, with Nepal, Oman, and the UAE securing their berths through the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. In the qualifier, Nepal defeated Oman by 38 runs, sealing their second consecutive T20 World Cup appearance and third overall. Oman will feature in the tournament for the fourth time, while UAE will make their third appearance and first since 2022.
2026 Edition
The 2026 edition is set to take place in the early months of the year and will feature a few debutants as well notably Italy, who earned qualification from the European Qualifier alongside the Netherlands. India, the reigning champions after their thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup Final, will look to defend their title on home soil. The Men in Blue are among the three teams to have won the trophy multiple times, alongside England and the West Indies.
The upcoming tournament will follow the same format as the 2024 edition. The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Eights. The Super Eight stage will feature two groups of four, and the top two teams from each will progress to the semi-finals, followed by the grand final.
Teams Qualified for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Team Qualification Path
India Tournament Hosts
Sri Lanka Tournament Hosts
Afghanistan Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
Australia Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
Bangladesh Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
England Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
South Africa Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
USA Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
West Indies Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
Ireland ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings
New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings
Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings
Canada Americas Qualifier
Italy Europe Qualifier
Netherlands Europe Qualifier
Namibia Africa Qualifier
Zimbabwe Africa Qualifier
Nepal Asia/EAP Qualifier
Oman Asia/EAP Qualifier
UAE Asia/EAP Qualifier
The stage is now set for an exciting 20-team showdown in 2026, with India and Sri Lanka promising to deliver another high-octane edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup.
