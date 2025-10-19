ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: All 20 Teams Confirmed For India-Sri Lanka Tournament, Check List & How They Qualified

The full lineup for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has officially been finalized. The last three available spots were decided earlier this week, with Nepal, Oman, and the UAE securing their berths through the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. In the qualifier, Nepal defeated Oman by 38 runs, sealing their second consecutive T20 World Cup appearance and third overall. Oman will feature in the tournament for the fourth time, while UAE will make their third appearance and first since 2022.

2026 Edition

The 2026 edition is set to take place in the early months of the year and will feature a few debutants as well notably Italy, who earned qualification from the European Qualifier alongside the Netherlands. India, the reigning champions after their thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup Final, will look to defend their title on home soil. The Men in Blue are among the three teams to have won the trophy multiple times, alongside England and the West Indies.

The upcoming tournament will follow the same format as the 2024 edition. The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Eights. The Super Eight stage will feature two groups of four, and the top two teams from each will progress to the semi-finals, followed by the grand final.

Teams Qualified for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Team Qualification Path

India Tournament Hosts

Sri Lanka Tournament Hosts

Afghanistan Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

Australia Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

Bangladesh Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

England Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

South Africa Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

USA Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

West Indies Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

Ireland ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings

New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings

Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings

Canada Americas Qualifier

Italy Europe Qualifier

Netherlands Europe Qualifier

Namibia Africa Qualifier

Zimbabwe Africa Qualifier

Nepal Asia/EAP Qualifier

Oman Asia/EAP Qualifier

UAE Asia/EAP Qualifier



The stage is now set for an exciting 20-team showdown in 2026, with India and Sri Lanka promising to deliver another high-octane edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup.