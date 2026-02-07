ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins: Jay Shah sends message to teams

Talking to X on Saturday, Shah underlined the competitive nature of the tournament, pointing out that six different teams have emerged champions across the nine editions held so far. He wished all sides good luck as they prepare to battle it out over 55 matches across the two host nations.

Six different champions already in nine editions of the @ICC Men's @T20WorldCup. Wishing the teams the very best of luck as they battle for the crown over 55 exciting matches in India and Sri Lanka!” Shah posted.

Wishing the teams the very best of luck as they battle for the crown over 55 exciting matches in India and Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/kBjnXtmQiO — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 7, 2026

Tournament Set for Exciting Start

The 20-team tournament gets underway on Saturday, February 7, and will run until March 8. The campaign opener will see Pakistan take on the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will also begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on the opening day. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium.

After the clash against the USA, India will take on Namibia at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12. A much-anticipated encounter against Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, although uncertainty surrounds the fixture following Pakistan’s earlier announcement of a boycott.

India will conclude their group-stage campaign against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, as the race for the knockout stages intensifies.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj