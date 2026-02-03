ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Complete list of winners from 2007 to 2024 - India, Pakistan, England and more...

Since its launch in 2007, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has transformed international cricket with its fast-paced action, dramatic finishes, and global appeal. Over the years, the tournament has produced multiple champions, iconic moments, and fierce rivalries, establishing itself as one of the most popular events in world cricket.

From India’s fairytale triumph in the inaugural edition to their long-awaited title win in 2024, the Men’s T20 World Cup has consistently delivered unforgettable cricketing memories.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners (2007–2024)

2007 - India: The first-ever T20 World Cup, hosted in South Africa, saw India crowned champions under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final, laying the foundation for the global success of T20 cricket.

2009 - Pakistan: Pakistan bounced back strongly two years later, lifting the trophy in England after beating Sri Lanka in the final. Shahid Afridi played a pivotal role, producing one of the tournament’s most memorable all-round performances.

2010 - England: England claimed their maiden ICC title in the Caribbean, defeating Australia in the final. This victory marked England’s emergence as a major force in white-ball cricket.

2012 - West Indies: The flamboyant West Indies secured their first T20 World Cup title in Sri Lanka, defeating the hosts in the final. Marlon Samuels’ match-winning knock stood out on the big stage.

2014 - Sri Lanka: After falling short in multiple finals, Sri Lanka finally broke through in Bangladesh. They defeated India to lift their first and only Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, a fitting reward for years of consistency.

2016 - West Indies: West Indies scripted history in India by becoming the first team to win the Men’s T20 World Cup twice. Carlos Brathwaite’s unforgettable four consecutive sixes in the final against England remain one of the most iconic moments in cricket history.

2021 - Australia: Australia won their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup title in the UAE, defeating New Zealand in the final. The victory completed Australia’s collection of ICC trophies across formats.

2022 - England: England became the second team to win the tournament twice, beating Pakistan in the final in Australia. Their disciplined bowling and calm batting under pressure defined their campaign.

2024 - India: India ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought by winning the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. They defeated South Africa in a tense final, claiming their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.

Legacy of the T20 World Cup

Over nearly two decades, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has reshaped cricket’s global landscape. It has introduced new audiences to the sport, encouraged aggressive styles of play, and provided unforgettable moments that continue to define modern cricket.

With the next edition set for 2026, the legacy of past champions from 2007 to 2024 serves as a reminder of how competitive and unpredictable the shortest format of the game truly is.