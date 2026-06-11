ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027: Full schedule, format and dates announced; Check full details of mega 14-team tournament

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 is provisionally scheduled to be held from October 4 to November 21, 2027, marking the return of the prestigious tournament to the African continent after more than two decades. The event will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The dates were reportedly finalised during the ICC Board meeting held in Ahmedabad in May, while the final approval is expected at the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh in July.

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South Africa to host majority of matches

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As per the report by espncricinfo, South Africa is set to host the bulk of the matches in the tournament, with at least 41 of the 54 games scheduled across eight venues.

Zimbabwe is expected to host between eight and ten matches, while Namibia will stage three games during the World Cup. Zimbabwe will also expand its hosting footprint with three venues, including Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and the upcoming Victoria Falls stadium.

New Stadium in Victoria falls set for debut

A key addition for the tournament is the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, which is expected to be completed later this year. The venue will host domestic cricket before its official inauguration in May 2027 and is likely to be one of the venues for the World Cup matches.

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Return of 14-team format

The 2027 edition will mark a return to the 14-team format, after the previous two World Cups featured 10 teams. The team will be divided into two groups of seven, with the top three from each group advancing to the Super Six stage.

As full members, South Africa and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified, while Namibia will have to progress through the qualification process.

First ICC event under new FTP cycle

The 2027 World Cup will also be the first ICC event under the 2027-2031 Future Tours Programme (FTP), which governs bilateral international fixtures.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the structure of the World Test Championship (WTC), including the possibility of expanding it to12 full members and allowing one-off Tests to be part of the cycle.

A final decision on several FTP-related issues is expected at the ICC AGM in July, followed by further discussions in later ICC meetings.

Africa returns to cricket’s biggest stage

This will be the first men’s ODI World Cup in Africa since 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya hosted the tournament.

South Africa has previously hosted major ICC events including the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Champions Trophy, and 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe and Namibia recently co-hosted the Under-19 Men’s World Cup. The 2027 World Cup will also feature 14 teams in total, making it one of the biggest editions in recent history.