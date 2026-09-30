The countdown to cricket’s biggest 50-over event is about to get real as the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are set to officially unveil the complete match fixtures and tournament schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 on Thursday, October 1, 2026, in Cape Town - exactly one year before the tournament begins.
Returning to African soil for the first time since 2003, the 14th edition of cricket's flagship 50-over showcase will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Alongside the fixture announcement, the launch will also open the global ticket ballot, giving fans a first chance to register for seats across Africa.
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When and where is the schedule being announced?
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026
Time: 8:30 PM IST (6:00 PM SAST / Cape Town local time)
Venue: Cape Town, South Africa
Where to watch live in India
Indian fans can follow the announcement live on:
Streaming: JioHotstar
TV: Star Sports Network
Tournament Dates And Window
Tournament Window: Scheduled to run from October 4 to November 21, 2027.
Defending Champions: Australia (who defeated India in the 2023 final).
Matches: A total of 54 matches will be played across the tournament.
Host Venues
The 2027 edition will utilize 12 venues across the three host nations:
South Africa (8 venues): Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg - frontrunner for the final), Newlands (Cape Town), Centurion Park (Pretoria), Kingsmead (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl), and Buffalo Park (KuGompo/East London).
Zimbabwe (3 venues): Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo), and Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls).
Namibia (1 venue): Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek).
Format and Qualified Teams
The tournament expands from 10 teams (2023) back to 14 teams:
Automatic Host Qualifiers: South Africa and Zimbabwe (Namibia must go through the qualifying route as an Associate member).
Top 8 via ICC ODI Rankings (Cut-off September 30, 2026): India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
World Cup Qualifiers (4 spots): To be determined via the 2027 ICC World Cup Qualifier tournament (scheduled for early 2027, featuring teams such as the West Indies, Netherlands, Scotland, and qualifiers from ICC CWC League 2).
The schedule announcement will detail individual pool allocations, marquee rivalry dates (including the India-Pakistan clash), and the knockout path to the November 21 final.
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