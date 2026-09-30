Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement: Date, time, venue, live streaming - check all details

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement: Date, time, venue, live streaming - check all details

Returning to African soil for the first time since 2003, the 14th edition of ODI Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement: Date, time, venue, live streaming - check all details
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hero in the cockpit: Stabbing at 34,000 feet leads to 17,500 ft free-fall before Indian captain saves 174 lives
2
3
4
5