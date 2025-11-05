ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Continues To Be No. 1 Batter, New Zealand Star Enters Top-3; Check Position Of All Players
Former India captain Rohit Sharma continued to be the No.1 batter in the latest ODI rankings, released on Wednesday.
Trending Photos
India opener Rohit Sharma retained his spot at the top of the men’s ODI rankings while New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell climbed to a career-best third place following his side’s 3-0 home series sweep against England.
Mitchell's unbeaten innings of 56 in the second ODI at Hamilton and 44 in the series finale at Wellington last week propelled him up two places in the rankings. He ended the series with 178 runs in total, a performance that earned him the Player of the Series award.
Meanwhile, left-hander Rachin Ravindra is another New Zealander to make gains in the rankings, matching his career-best 14th position after scores of 44 and 56 in the last two ODIs lifted him four places. On the other hand, South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has climbed back to 19th place with a score of 63 in the first ODI against Pakistan in Faisalabad.
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman rose one place to 26th, while Salman Agha jumped nine spots to a career-best 30th following his Player of the Match knock of 62 off 71 balls.
Jofra Archer, Naseem Shah, Jacob Duffy Move Up
Jofra Archer's three-wicket haul in Hamilton has propelled him to a career-best joint third spot in the rankings.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (up 10 spots to joint 33rd) and New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy (up 25 places to 39th) have reached their career-best rankings, while USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar (up three spots to 17th) has also made gains.
Shai Hope Achieves His Highest Career Ranking
In the T20I Player Rankings, West Indian Shai Hope has achieved his highest career ranking, now placed 12th among batters, after scoring 46 not out in the first T20I against Bangladesh and then making 55 this week.
On the other hand, Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (rising three spots to 15th) and Ibrahim Zadran (climbing six places to 20th) have improved their rankings following their performances in Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Babar Azam (advancing 10 places to 35th) and Saim Ayub (moving up 10 places to 39th) are also among those who have progressed.
The bowling rankings show Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi rising three spots to 13th, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman climbing 13 places to 14th, West Indies' Jason Holder improving nine positions to 23rd, and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza moving up 32 spots to 33rd, highlighting notable gains.
Pakistan’s left-arm quick Salman Mirza has surged 98 places to 45th following his three-wicket performance in the second T20I against South Africa in Lahore.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv