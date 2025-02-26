ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill Extends Lead At No. 1, Virat Kohli Breaks Into Top 5

ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have made notable gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings update for batters, following their performances in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gill strengthened his position as the No. 1 ranked batter, reaching 817 rating points—47 points clear of second-placed Babar Azam. Kohli, on the other hand, jumped from sixth to fifth place after his century against Pakistan on Sunday (February 23), accumulating 743 rating points.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who scored a half-century against New Zealand and 23 runs against India, retained his second position with 770 points. India captain Rohit Sharma also held his third spot with 757 points despite moderate scores of 41 and 20 in the tournament so far. With another big knock, Kohli could soon challenge Babar and Gill for the top spots.

New Zealand's Will Young and Rachin Ravindra were among the biggest movers following their century knocks. Young climbed to 14th place with 630 points, while Ravindra made a huge jump of 18 places to reach 24th with 600 points. England’s Ben Duckett also made a remarkable leap, gaining 27 places to enter the top 20 at 17th after his stunning 165-run innings against Australia.

Ranking Player Points 1. Shubhman Gill 817 2. Babar Azam 770 3. Rohit Sharma 757 4. Heinrich Klaasen 749 5. Virat Kohli 743

In the bowling rankings, India’s Kuldeep Yadav retained his third spot after his impressive three-wicket haul against Pakistan in Dubai. Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, who is not playing in the tournament due to Sri Lanka’s failure to qualify, remains at No. 1. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj is placed fourth, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry climbed to sixth.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi suffered a setback, slipping five places to ninth following a disappointing start to the Champions Trophy. His underwhelming performances in the first two matches have raised concerns for Pakistan, who have already been eliminated after losses to New Zealand and India.

The rankings are expected to shift further as the tournament progresses, with key players aiming to make an impact in the remaining fixtures.