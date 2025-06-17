ICC ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Becomes World No. 1 After Six Years, Overtakes THIS Star Player

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday re-claimed her crown as the No.1 ranked batter in ODI cricket in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. Mandhana reached the top for the first time since 2019, after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points on the rankings that were updated by the ICC on Tuesday.

While Mandhana has sat inside the top 10 on the list for ODI batters in recent times, the left-hander hasn't held the premier position since the start of 2019 as a drought of more than six years comes to an end.

The 28-year-old Mandhana has been in excellent touch of late and scored a superb century during the final of India's recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

It was Mandhana's 11th ODI century of her career and contributed to the left-hander improving her rating past Wolvaardt, who managed scores of 27 and 28 in South Africa's recent ODI contests against the West Indies.

Wolvaardt drops to equal second alongside England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, while fellow South African's Tazmin Brits (up five spots to 27th) and Sune Luus (up seven places to 42nd) are among the big movers this week on the list for ODI batters.

West Indies pair Shemaine Campbelle (up seven rungs to 62nd) and Qiana Joseph (up 12 spots to equal 67th) make gains on the charts for ODI batters, while teammate Afy Fletcher is the most prominent mover on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers.

Fletcher claimed a four-wicket haul during the West Indies most recent contest against South Africa at Cave Hill and the experienced spinner gained four spots and rises to 19th overall on the list for ODI bowlers that is still headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

South African pair Nonkululeko Mlaba (up six places to 23rd) and Chloe Tryon (up six spots to 45th) also make some ground on the rankings for ODI bowlers following some strong showings against the West Indies, with Mlaba gaining 11 spots to jump to 35th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders following her four-wicket haul in the second match of that series.