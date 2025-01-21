ICC ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Inches Closer To Top Spot, Jemimah Rodrigues Moves To This Position; Check Details

India opener Smriti Mandhana moved closer to the top position in the ICC women's ODI batting rankings. The 28-year-old Mandhana climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC women's ODI batting rankings released on Tuesday, following a stellar series against Ireland.

Mandhana, who is the only Indian in the top 10, had scored 135 in the third ODI, besides scoring 41 and 73 in the first and second match. The left-handed batter currently has 738 points to her name, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (773 points) is at the top, followed by Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (733) in third place.

On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored her maiden hundred in the second ODI against Ireland, jumped two places to the 17th spot. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the series, is at the 15th spot.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma, with 344 points, is placed at the sixth spot in the allrounders' list which is headed by Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, who picked four wickets and scored 146 runs in the Ashes to claim the top spot from South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp.

The 27-year-old Gardner was productive with both bat and ball, as the Aussies claimed all three ODIs against England down under.

She scored her first ODI ton against England, compiling a run-a-ball 102 in Hobart. That performance followed another Player-of-the-Match effort in the first One-Dayer at North Sydney Oval, where she took 19-3 off 6.1 overs before hitting 42 not out off 44 balls to steer Australia home and help the hosts get off to a strong Ashes start.

The Aussie is now up to a career-high 469 rating points in the All-Rounder ODI Rankings, 25 points ahead of next-best Kapp. Gardner has also set a new career-best of 648 rating points as a batter, having climbed five spots to break into the top 10 of the list.

In the Women's bowling rankings, headed by Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma also improved a spot to fourth with 680 rating points.

Australian pair Kim Garth (up four spots to 6th) and Alana King (up five spots to 7th) are the other big movers inside the top 10, making it a total of four Aussies in the top 10.