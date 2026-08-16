/ICC’s Gandhi Ji twist for 2027 WC leaves fans intrigued

The International Cricket Council is currently considering October 2, 2027, which marks Gandhi Jayanti Day, as the provisional opening date for the upcoming quadrennial ODI World Cup in Africa. Although an official announcement regarding the exact calendar has not been released yet, the organization aims to launch the tournament on this symbolic date to honor a global figure known for promoting peace and non-violence. South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia share the co-hosting responsibilities for the competition.
Honoring Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy
By aligning the tournament kickoff with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the governing body seeks to pay tribute to a leader who holds deep historical connections to South Africa, having spent 21 years of his life residing there. This timing carries a significant symbolic gesture, particularly during an era marked by growing international polarization.
Schedule Adjustments and Tournament Duration
Previous discussions pointed toward an October 8 start following a warm-up period scheduled between October 1 and 7, a detail previously uncovered by Cricbuzz. However, strategic adjustments have pushed the intended commencement forward to October 2, requiring the warm-up fixtures to take place earlier. The championship match remains locked in for November 21, allowing the expanded 14-team tournament to span roughly 50 days.
Confirmed Host Cities Across Three Nations
During a recent celebratory event held in Johannesburg, officials confirmed 12 host venues spread across the three host nations. South Africa features eight selected cities, including Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion in Tshwane, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl, and Buffalo Park in East London, officially known as KuGompo City. Zimbabwe contributes three locations with Harare Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, while Namibia utilizes the Namibia Cricket Ground located in Windhoek.
New Format and Qualification Status
The tournament structure introduces a modified format featuring a mini-league called the Super Series, contested by the three lowest-ranked sides. The victor of this preliminary stage advances to join 11 other qualified squads, creating a 12-team main field split into two separate groups. Group stage matches will precede a Super Seven phase, followed by the semi-finals and the ultimate final.
Ten nations have already secured direct entry, consisting of co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe alongside India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The final four vacancies will be decided via a 10-team qualifying tournament early next year, which features co-hosts Namibia alongside the West Indies and Ireland.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.