ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Suresh Raina names India's ideal backup for Hardik Pandya

Former India batter Suresh Raina believes India must start planning for life beyond Hardik Pandya's recurring injury concerns and has identified young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy as a potential long-term option ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues', Raina said India's team management should focus on developing a reliable backup for Hardik, who has once again been sidelined due to fitness issues.

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Raina raises concern over Hardik Pandya's injury record

Hardik was ruled out of India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after falling to recover fully from an injury despite undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder had also missed several matches during the IPL season.

"Hardik Pandya has had several injury setbacks, which is a concern. By the time the next ODI World Cup arrives, India must have a reliable backup for him," Raina said. The former India cricketer stressed that building squad depth in the all-rounder's role will be crucial as India begin preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Nitish Kumar Reddy gets Raina's vote

Raina named Nitish Kumar Reddy as a strong candidate to fill that role in the future, praising the youngster's all-round development over the past year. "His batting has become more solid. He bowled with good pace and control in the IPL, and his fitness has also held up well," Raina said.

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The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder has been included in India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series and has also earned selections for the upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England.

Raina, however, urged the team management to carefully manage Nitish's workload and provide him with consistent opportunities at the international level. "The team management will need to manage his workload carefully and give him consistent opportunities," he added.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli key for World Cup 2027

Apart from discussing India's all-round options, Raina also talked about the importance of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli heading into the ODI World Cup 2027.

The former left-hander believes their experience in major ICC tournaments could play a significant role in helping young captain Shubman Gill navigate the pressures of leading India on the global stage.

"Both are proven run-scorers in ICC World Cups. They have won ICC trophies and know how to handle pressure in knockout games," Raina said.

"For Shubman Gill, captaining India in a World Cup, having Rohit and Virat alongside him will be a huge advantage."

India begins ODI World Cup preparations

India's preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 begin with the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. While Kohli will miss the series due to a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the batting alongside Shubman Gill.