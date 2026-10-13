/ICC ODI World Cup 2027 ticket demand surpasses 15 million applications in 12 days

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has attracted more than 15 million ticket applications within 12 days of the ballot opening, underlining the growing anticipation for the tournament scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.



According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), a total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been submitted, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations recorded from fans across 142 countries. The surge marks a significant jump from the one million applications received during the first week of the registration process.