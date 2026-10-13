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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 ticket demand surpasses 15 million applications in 12 days

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), a total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been submitted, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations recorded from fans across 142 countries. The surge marks a significant jump from the one million applications received during the first week of the registration process.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
ICC ODI World Cup 2027 ticket demand surpasses 15 million applications in 12 days
Image Credit: ICC

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 ticket demand surpasses 15 million applications in 12 days
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