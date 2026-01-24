ICC officially replaces Bangladesh with Scotland for T20 World Cup 2026 after refusal to travel to India

In a landmark decision just two weeks before the start of the mega event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially removed Bangladesh from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, starting February 7. Scotland, the next highest-ranked eligible team, has been formally invited to replace Bangladesh in Group C of the tournament.

This decision came after weeks of dispute where the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send their team to India for their group-stage matches, citing security concerns.

The BCB requested that Bangladesh's games (originally scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai) be relocated to Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected this after independent security assessments found no credible threat.

The ICC gave Bangladesh a final 24-hour deadline to confirm participation under the existing schedule. When no confirmation came, and after the BCB did not comply with the board's decision, the ICC proceeded with the replacement.



The Road to the Replacement

The controversy reached its breaking point on Saturday, January 24, 2026, after Bangladesh failed to respond to a final 24-hour ultimatum issued by the ICC Board.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the final call was taken on Saturday morning when ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta formally wrote to the ICC Board that the demands of Bangladesh were not in order with the policy of the global body.

"In the letter, marked to all the members of the Board, Gupta is believed to have mentioned that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not complying with the ICC Board's decision and there is no other way than to invite another country, Scotland in this case, in place of Bangladesh for the marquee event. The copy, naturally, has been marked to Aminul Islam, the BCB president, who is a member of the ICC Board," the report added.

Key Factors in the Dispute

The "IPL Flashpoint": Tensions reportedly escalated after the BCCI requested the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL franchise. This prompted a retaliatory stance from the Bangladesh government, including a ban on IPL broadcasts in the country.

Failed Appeals: Bangladesh’s last-ditch effort to involve the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) was dismissed on Friday, as the committee clarified it does not serve as an appeal forum for Board decisions.

Bangladesh's withdrawal is a major setback - they miss the tournament for the first time since its inception in 2007, face potential financial losses (including sponsorship and broadcast revenue impacts), and risk further bilateral complications (e.g., a possible Indian tour of Bangladesh later in 2026).

Scotland Joins Group C At T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland, who had originally missed out on qualification after a tough European regional final, now find themselves in the global spotlight. They will inherit Bangladesh's fixtures in Group C, joining England, the West Indies, Italy, and Nepal.

Updated Scotland Group C Schedule

Date Opponent Venue

Feb 7 West Indies Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Feb 14 England Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Feb 17 Nepal Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Feb 19 Italy Eden Gardens, Kolkata