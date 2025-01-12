ICC Officials Review Preparations At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

CT 2025: The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is set to visit Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday to assess ongoing preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This visit is part of the second phase of their comprehensive tour to review arrangements for the high-profile tournament, as reported by Express News.

The six-member delegation, comprising ICC officials, broadcasters, and logistics personnel, will inspect construction and renovation work at the venue. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, and other PCB officials will provide a detailed briefing on the progress made so far.

Rawalpindi To Host Key Matches

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host three crucial matches during the Champions Trophy, which kicks off on February 19, 2025.

Bangladesh vs. New Zealand on February 24

Australia vs. South Africa on February 25

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh on February 27

These fixtures highlight Rawalpindi's importance as one of the primary venues for the tournament.

Ongoing Inspections Across Pakistan

The ICC delegation's visit to Rawalpindi follows their earlier assessments in Karachi and is part of their fourth overall inspection visit to Pakistan. On Friday, the team reviewed preparations at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where Usman Wahla provided insights into the development projects underway.

The National Bank Stadium’s upgrades are scheduled to be completed by January 25, ensuring sufficient time for final preparations. The delegation is also expected to visit Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in the final phase of their tour to evaluate renovations at the historic venue.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tournament Details

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will feature eight teams competing in 15 matches across four venues: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai. Divided into two groups, the participating teams are:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh

Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia

The opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to take place on February 19 in Karachi, while the much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

ICC’s Assurance of Quality Standards

The ICC delegation aims to ensure all venues meet the required international standards for hosting the Champions Trophy. Their visits cover aspects such as stadium facilities, infrastructure, broadcasting capabilities, and logistical arrangements.

The tournament, running from February 19 to March 9, promises to be a spectacle, marking Pakistan’s return as a host nation for a major ICC event. The PCB remains committed to delivering world-class facilities to showcase Pakistan’s cricketing legacy to a global audience.