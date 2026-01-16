ICC Officials To Visit Dhaka For High Level Talks Amid T20 World Cup Venue Standoff; BCB Still Adamant

In a significant attempt to resolve the escalating tension surrounding the 2026 T20 World Cup, representatives from the International Cricket Council are scheduled to visit Bangladesh. The delegation will engage in direct discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board regarding the team's refusal to travel to India for the upcoming global tournament.

The Core of the Conflict

The dispute stems from the BCB's firm stance against playing their group stage matches in India. The Bangladeshi board has formally requested that their fixtures be relocated to Sri Lanka, citing major security concerns for their players and supporters. This proposed arrangement mirrors the current plan for Pakistan, whose matches are also slated to take place on Sri Lankan soil.

While the ICC initially rejected the BCB’s request and instructed the board to follow the original tournament schedule, the Bangladeshi administration remained resolute. A second, more urgent letter was sent to the global governing body, prompting this upcoming diplomatic mission to Dhaka.

Government and Board Stance

The commitment to this relocation was reinforced by Bangladesh’s sports advisor, Asif Nazrul. During a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, Nazrul confirmed the ICC's impending visit and reiterated that the nation would not back down from its demands.

“According to the latest updates, Mr. Aminul Islam informed me that an ICC team is likely to come to Bangladesh for discussions," Nazrul stated. He further emphasized the country's position by adding: "There is no chance of us changing our stance. We are eager to play in the World Cup, particularly in Sri Lanka, and I strongly believe that organising this is not impossible.”

The BCCI Position

On the other side of the border, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has maintained a distance from the ongoing negotiations between the BCB and the ICC. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia recently clarified that the Indian board has not yet been officially briefed on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia noted: "Till now, BCCI is not in loop of whatever communication is going on with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC. So, we are unaware. Once we get some information, we will keep you updated."

Future Implications

The outcome of the upcoming meeting in Dhaka will be critical for the 2026 T20 World Cup logistics. If the ICC agrees to the BCB’s demands, it would necessitate a major restructuring of the tournament's broadcast and security plans. However, with the Bangladeshi government providing strong backing to the board's security concerns, the pressure on the ICC to find a compromise is at an all time high.