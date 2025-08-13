ICC Penalises Corbin Bosch After ‘THIS’ Gesture In Heated T20I Clash Against Australia

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been penalised for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday.

Bosch was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code, which prohibits “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Australia’s innings when Bosch dismissed Ben Dwarshuis and made a send-off gesture towards the players’ dugout, an act deemed capable of provoking the batter. As a result, Bosch received one demerit point on his disciplinary record. He accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Match Officials, which meant no formal hearing was required.

South Africa Level the Series in Style

The match itself was a high-stakes encounter, with South Africa trailing 1-0 in the series and desperate to force a decider. After a shaky start, the visitors were rescued by a sensational unbeaten 125 from young batting prodigy Dewald Brevis, scored off just 56 balls.

Brevis, who reached his century in only 41 deliveries, became the youngest Men’s T20I centurion for South Africa and registered the second-fastest T20I hundred in the nation’s history. His heroics powered the Proteas to an imposing 218/7. In reply, Tim David gave Australia hope with a rapid 24-ball half-century, but Bosch and Kwena Maphaka shared three wickets each to dismiss the hosts for 165, sealing a 53-run victory for South Africa.

Decider in Cairns

The win sets up a thrilling series decider in Cairns on Saturday, August 16, before the two teams turn their attention to the ODI series starting August 19.