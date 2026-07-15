/ICC planning WTC semifinals and 12-Team ODI World Cup? Proposed changes explained

Introduction of a World Test Championship Semifinal Stage

The longest format of the game is similarly under review for a major update, with the governing body looking into adding semifinals to the World Test Championship tournament structure. While there is currently no formal legal pathway to expand the tournament's overall participants from nine teams to twelve, an internal ICC working group is actively brainstorming expansion strategies. The addition of a semifinal stage is seen as a way to inject massive excitement into the tournament, intensifying the battle for teams sitting in the middle of the standings who would suddenly have a realistic shot at playoff qualification.