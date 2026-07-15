/ICC planning WTC semifinals and 12-Team ODI World Cup? Proposed changes explained

The International Cricket Council is currently assessing a massive structural reorganization of international cricket. These discussions include the potential integration of a semifinal round into the World Test Championship framework alongside significant modifications to the ODI World Cup setup.
Potential Team Reduction in the ODI World Cup
Reports originating from the annual meeting of the governing body in Edinburgh indicate that the ICC is reviewing a strategic reduction in the overall participant count for ODI World Cups. The governing board is considering scaling down the total number of competing nations to 12.
Crucially, this contraction could be implemented as early as the upcoming 2027 World Cup, which is scheduled to be cohosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
If these changes are approved for the 2027 edition, it will drastically alter the qualification landscape. Instead of the originally planned four spots, only two teams would advance to the main tournament through the global qualifiers. The proposed format would also introduce a brand new Super Seven stage.
Meanwhile, adjustments are being considered for the T20 format as well; the ICC is mulling an expansion of the T20 World Cup second round to a Super 10 stage for the 2028 tournament, which will feature 20 teams, 12 of which have already qualified.
Introduction of a World Test Championship Semifinal Stage
The longest format of the game is similarly under review for a major update, with the governing body looking into adding semifinals to the World Test Championship tournament structure. While there is currently no formal legal pathway to expand the tournament's overall participants from nine teams to twelve, an internal ICC working group is actively brainstorming expansion strategies. The addition of a semifinal stage is seen as a way to inject massive excitement into the tournament, intensifying the battle for teams sitting in the middle of the standings who would suddenly have a realistic shot at playoff qualification.
Revamping the Future Tours Programme and Nurturing Emerging Nations
The upcoming Future Tours Programme cycle, running from 2027 to 2031, is set to redefine the structure of limited overs cricket by lowering the number of standard bilateral white ball series. In their place, the governing body plans to promote intercontinental quadrangular tournaments. These four team competitions are designed to diversify international match ups by frequently bringing together two established full member nations and rising cricketing countries, moving the sport toward tournament style play.
While recent rumors suggested that ODI cricket might be trimmed down to 40 overs per innings, the traditional 50 over format is locked in and will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.
However, structural support for emerging nations is evolving; the ODI World Cup Super League, which guaranteed associate nations crucial game time against top tier teams between 2020 and 2023, is not coming back. To bridge this gap, the governing body has called upon its full members to actively schedule more fixtures between their A squads and associate teams to ensure developmental pathways remain intact.
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