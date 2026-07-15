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ICC planning WTC semifinals and 12-Team ODI World Cup? Proposed changes explained

Reports originating from the annual meeting of the governing body in Edinburgh indicate that the ICC is reviewing a strategic reduction in the overall participant count for ODI World Cups.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
ICC planning WTC semifinals and 12-Team ODI World Cup? Proposed changes explained
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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