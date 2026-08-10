/ICC player of the month July 2026: Harry Brook, Justin Greaves and Tanzid Hasan nominated

Brook led England to white-ball series wins over India on the back of a dominant display in the shortest format. The right-handed batter finished as the top run-getter in the five-match T20I series by amassing 229 runs at an average of 114.50 while striking at an explosive 214.01 to claim the Player of the Series award. He also contributed 32 runs in two ODIs at a strike rate of 114.28.