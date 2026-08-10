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ICC player of the month July 2026: Harry Brook, Justin Greaves and Tanzid Hasan nominated

Harry Brook, Justin Greaves and Tanzid Hasan have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for July 2026. Brook impressed in England’s T20I series against India, while Greaves and Hasan delivered standout all-round and batting performances.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
ICC player of the month July 2026: Harry Brook, Justin Greaves and Tanzid Hasan nominated
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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ICC player of the month July 2026: Harry Brook, Justin Greaves and Tanzid Hasan nominated
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