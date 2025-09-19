Australia have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second Women’s One Day International in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The sanction was imposed by G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after it was found that Australia were two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan leveled the charge.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Friday.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.



India Register Record Win Over Australia In Second ODI

Riding on a fantastic century from Smriti Mandhana and vital three-wicket haul from Kranti Gaud, India thrashed Australia by 102 runs in the second Women’s One Day International in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The crushing 102-run defeat for Australia, was their largest loss by margin of runs in Women's ODI history. It was also India's first win in ODIs against Australia at home since 2007.



With the series level at 1-1, both sides will now lock horns in the decider, which will be played on Saturday, September 20.