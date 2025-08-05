ICC Punish Australia Star For Incident In 5th T20I Against West Indies; Check Details

Star Australia batter Tim David has been sanctioned by International Cricket Council (ICC) for an incident during his side's victory over the West Indies in the fifth T20I on July 28 in St Kitts. David has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth T20I.

The 29-year-old David was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the right-hander batter's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of Australia’s innings, when Alzarri Joseph bowled a delivery to David down the leg side which was not called a wide. David showed dissent by stretching his arms out and signaling for it to be called a wide and then walked towards the umpire with his arms still stretched out.

"David admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Reon King of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Deighton Buttler and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge," it added.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

During the fifth and final T20I in the St Kitts, David made 30 and helped Australia register a narrow three-wicket triumph that led a 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.