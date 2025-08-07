ICC Punish Pakistan Captain For Breaching Code of Conduct In 1st T20I Against Ireland

Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20 International against Ireland played, which was played in Dublin on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a media release on Thursday stated that Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match."

As a result, one demerit point has been added to Fatima’s disciplinary record - her first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Fatima, on being adjudged caught behind, stayed on at the crease with her hands on her hips before walking off slowly, in what was seen as a show of dissent.

Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Graham McCrea of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Roland Black, Gareth Morrison and third umpire Aidan Seaver levelled the charge.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The ongoing tour will see Pakistan play a three-match T20I series in Dublin. The series offers valuable game time ahead of the 50-over World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from early October.