NewsCricket
SRI LANKA

ICC Punish Sri Lanka For Slow Over Rate Against Zimbabwe In 1st ODI; Check Details

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Sri Lanka were found to be one over short of the target during the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICC Punish Sri Lanka For Slow Over Rate Against Zimbabwe In 1st ODI; Check DetailsPic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka have been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday. Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka has been penalised five per cent of their match fees.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Sri Lanka were found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Langton Rusere and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Forster Mutizwa and fourth umpire Percival Sizara levelled the charge. 

Dilshan Madushank Star In Sri Lanka's Thrilling Win Over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka produced a stunning display with the ball in the final over of the 1st ODI, notching a hat-trick to seal a seven-run win against Zimbabwe in Harare.

With the hosts Zimbabwe requiring 10 runs to win off the last six deliveries, the left-arm quick Madushanka held his nerves and picked three wickets off the first three to tilt the game in Sri Lanka's favour. 

A stunning last-over hat-trick from Dilshan Madushanka to guide Sri Lanka home in Harare #ZIMvSL : https://t.co/g9G0zQkGRO pic.twitter.com/kE1Ktf6IaI

After his bowling heroics against Zimbabwe, Madushanka became only the third Sri Lanka bowler to pick multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket, joining Lasith Malinga (3) and Chaminda Vaas in the exclusive club. Madushanka had claimed his first hat-trick in the format back in 2018 against Bangladesh. 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

