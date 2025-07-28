ICC Punish West Indies For Slow Over-Rate In 4th T20I Against Australia

The West Indies players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against Australia on July 26 in St. Kitts.

Reon King of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the West Indies were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction proposed by the ICC match officials, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Zahid Bassarath and fourth umpire Deighton Buttler levelled the charge.

Notably, West Indies are yet to register a win on Australia's current inbound tour, having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Test series and now trailing 4-0 in the T20I leg. After winning the first four T20I of the five match series, Australia now look to finish the series on a high when the two sides meet again on July 28 at the same venue.