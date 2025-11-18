Advertisement
BABAR AZAM

ICC Punishes Babar Azam For Breaching Code of Conduct In PAK vs SL ODI, Slaps Match Fee Fine

Babar Azam has been fined for a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, which was played in Rawalpindi on Sunday. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICC Punishes Babar Azam For Breaching Code of Conduct In PAK vs SL ODI, Slaps Match Fee FinePic credit: ICC

Pakistan batting star Babar Azam has been found guilty of a breach during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, which was played in Rawalpindi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday. 

The 31-year-old Babar has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach.  

"Babar was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match", the ICC said in a statement. 

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Babar’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it added. 

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings on Sunday when, after being dismissed, Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease.

ALSO READ: 4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...

 

Former Pakistan skipper Babar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ali Naqvi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan went on to clinch a series sweep over Sri Lanka with Babar playing a lead role with the bat, scoring 165 runs - most in the series - which included a record 20th ODI ton. 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

