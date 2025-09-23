ICC Punishes India For Slow Over-Rate In Third ODI Against Australia; Check Sanctions

India have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third and final Women's One Day International in New Delhi on Saturday, September 20.

India were found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction following this.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday, September 23.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi leveled the charge.



Australia Beat India By 43 Runs In 3rd ODI In New Delhi

Australia defeated India by 43 runs in a high-scoring third and final Women's One Day International in New Delhi on Saturday, which saw sensational hundreds from Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana.

Notably, this was the last outing for both India and Australia prior to the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India will begin their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign in Guwahati on September 30 against Sri Lanka, whereas Australia begin their run the following day in Indore against neighbouring rivals, New Zealand.