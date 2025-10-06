Pakistan top-order batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct during their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Sidra, who scored gritty 81 off 106 balls against India, has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

"Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match", the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it added.

The incident occurred during the 40th over of Pakistan’s chase, when Sidra forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed. On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.



India produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 88 runs in a crucial ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With the victory, India extended their perfect record against Pakistan to 12-0 in the ODI format.

After being invited to bat first, Harleen Deol's composed knock of 46 and Richa Ghosh’s brisk unbeaten 35 helped India post 247 in 50 overs

Chasing a challenging total for victory, Sidra Amin scored gritty 81 off 106 balls. Sidra reached her fifty in 82 deliveries and was dropped four times during her innings, but she found little support from the rest of the lineup as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 159 in 43 overs.

It was Pakistan's second consecutive defeat at the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. They will face Australia next on October 8 in Colombo.