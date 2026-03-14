ICC punishes Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha after run out drama against Bangladesh

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, March 13.

The breach took place in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings. Salman, who had played a solid knock of 64, was at the non-striker's end when Mohammad Rizwan nudged a delivery from Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz back toward the pitch.

In a moment of confusion, Salman, standing outside his crease, attempted to pick up the ball to return it to the bowler. Miraz acted quickly, snatching the ball and breaking the stumps while Salman was still stranded. The third umpire, Kumar Dharmasena, confirmed the run-out, a decision that sparked immediate debate over the "spirit of cricket."



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The Sanction From ICC

Frustrated by the dismissal, Agha reacted by throwing his helmet and glove to the ground in anger as he left the field. The ICC found him in violation of Article 2.2, which pertains to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings."

"Salman was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," the ICC said in statement.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Salman’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it added.

Salman Ali Agha Admits Offence

Salman Ali Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Series Impact

Despite the controversy, Pakistan went on to win the match by 128 runs (via the DLS method), leveling the three-match series. The teams are set to face off in the series decider at the same venue on Sunday.