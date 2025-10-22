ICC Ranking Dip: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Lose Double-Digit Points After Perth ODI

The latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC) official batting rankings reveals a striking image: India’s top four ODI batters: Shubman Gill (-16 points), Shreyas Iyer (-13), Virat Kohli (-12) and Rohit Sharma (-11), have all suffered double-digit point losses. The slump comes hot on the heels of a weak outing in the opening match of their Australia tour, where all did not go to plan.

First ODI: Rain, early wickets and a chase under control

On 19 October 2025, at Optus Stadium in Perth, India and Australia collided in the first of a three-match ODI series. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was repeatedly interrupted by rain and was eventually reduced to a 26-over-a-side contest. India’s innings got off to a disastrous start. Gill was dismissed early, and Kohli registered a duck, the first time he had done so in an ODI in Australia. The top order collapsed, with India reaching just 136/9 in their allotted 26 overs.

Australia chased the target with relative ease, securing a seven-wicket victory.

Why this matters to the rankings

The rankings losses reflect two harsh truths: form matters, and big occasions can magnify slumps.

Shubman Gill’s 16-point drop suggests he failed to fire in challenging conditions and may have lost key ranking ground.

Shreyas Iyer, Kohli and Rohit also lost precious points, which will likely affect India’s batting stability and the selectors’ confidence.

The Perth defeat, coupled with the ranking decline, adds pressure on India’s top order ahead of the remaining ODIs in the series.

What's Ahead?

The image of India’s top four batters losing double-digit points in the rankings is more than a statistical glitch; it echoes the shambolic top-order performance in the first ODI in Perth. With a series ahead and every point counting, both on the scoreboard and in rankings, India must bounce back quickly. Otherwise, what began as a tour of promise could become a slide.