Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma rises to sixth spot, Sree Charani remains No. 1; check full lineup

ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma rises to sixth spot, Sree Charani remains No. 1; check full lineup

Deepti Sharma has been in excellent form at the ongoing Asia Cup, taking eight wickets in three matches and playing a key role in India’s progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma rises to sixth spot, Sree Charani remains No. 1; check full lineup
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
iPhone 18 launch date in India: Leaks reveal a massive camera upgrade - Here's what we know so far
2
3
4
5