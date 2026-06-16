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  • /ICC rankings: Hayley Matthews regains No.1 all-rounder spot; Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani make big gains; check full leaderboard

ICC rankings: Hayley Matthews regains No.1 all-rounder spot; Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani make big gains; check full leaderboard

Deepti Sharma climbed two places to third in the T20I all-rounders' ICC rankings after her match-winning spell of 5/10 against Pakistan in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
ICC rankings: Hayley Matthews regains No.1 all-rounder spot; Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani make big gains; check full leaderboard
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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Zee Media Bureau

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