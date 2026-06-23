/ICC Rankings: India spinner Sree Charani becomes No.1 ranked T20I bowler for first time

Among the batters making progress were India's Shafali Verma, who climbed to sixth, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who moved up one place to enter the top 10. New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine also moved up to 11th, while Prendergast continued her all-round rise by jumping four places to 13th. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty also featured among the notable movers after breaking into the top 20.