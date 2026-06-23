Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /ICC Rankings: India spinner Sree Charani becomes No.1 ranked T20I bowler for first time

ICC Rankings: India spinner Sree Charani becomes No.1 ranked T20I bowler for first time

Sree Charani rose to the top of the global standings after emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the competition, displacing England spinner Linsey Smith from the No.1 position.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
ICC Rankings: India spinner Sree Charani becomes No.1 ranked T20I bowler for first time
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India spinner Sree Charani becomes No.1 ranked T20I bowler for first time
Sree Charani1 min ago
2
Auto news13 min ago
3
Nitish Kumar Reddy16 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202646 min ago
5
Space X49 min ago