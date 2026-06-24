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ICC rankings: Shubman Gill climbs to No. 2 in ODI batting charts; Matt Henry joins Bumrah at Test No. 1

India captain Shubman Gill climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, moving within 24 rating points of top-ranked Daryl Mitchell after a strong series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry joined Jasprit Bumrah as the world's No. 1 Test bowler following his match-winning 11-wicket haul against England, while Joe Root reclaimed the top spot among Test batters.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
ICC rankings: Shubman Gill climbs to No. 2 in ODI batting charts; Matt Henry joins Bumrah at Test No. 1
Image Credit: IANSSource: Bureau

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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