/ICC rankings: Shubman Gill climbs to No. 2 in ODI batting charts; Matt Henry joins Bumrah at Test No. 1

India captain Shubman Gill continued his rise in international cricket after climbing to second place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, while New Zealand pacer Matt Henry joined India's Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the Test bowling charts.
The latest rankings update also saw England veteran Joe Root reclaim the No. 1 position among Test batters following his impressive performances against New Zealand.
Gill gained three places in the ODI batting rankings after a productive series against Afghanistan. The India skipper now sits second in the rankings and trails New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell by just 24 rating points.
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also made significant progress, jumping 21 places to reach joint 43rd position in the ODI batting rankings.
Several Indian bowlers were rewarded for their performances in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh climbed 16 places to reach 22nd in the ODI bowling rankings, while Prasidh Krishna surged 34 positions to move to joint 58th. All-rounder Washington Sundar also enjoyed a rise of 17 places and is now placed joint 71st among ODI bowlers.
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry achieved a major milestone after drawing level with Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings.
Henry's rise came after his outstanding 11-wicket match haul in the second Test against England at The Oval, a performance that helped New Zealand level the three-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-1.
Bumrah had held the No. 1 ranking on his own since November 2024 after overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Henry's latest performance, however, earned him a share of the top position.
The New Zealand pacer became only the third player from his country to reach the summit of the Test bowling rankings after Jack Cowie and legendary fast bowler Richard Hadlee.
England's Joe Root reclaimed the No. 1 position in the ICC Test batting rankings for the 12th time in his career. Root's scores of 46 and 77 against New Zealand helped him move up two places and overtake teammate Harry Brook and Australia's Travis Head.
Several New Zealand batters were rewarded for strong performances during the England series. Rachin Ravindra climbed two places to 10th in the Test batting rankings, while Daryl Mitchell moved up five spots to 16th. Glenn Phillips gained eight places to reach 31st, and Henry Nicholls jumped 13 positions to move 40.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh climbed four places to ninth among T20I batters following his side's 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh fast bowler Nathan Ellis also made gains, moving up three places to seventh among T20I bowlers.
Despite Bangladesh suffering a series whitewash, Towhid Hridoy rose nine places to 30th in the batting rankings, while Saif Hassan climbed 13 spots to joint 35th. Spinner Nasum Ahmed registered one of the biggest gains, jumping 27 places to 11th in the T20I bowling rankings.
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