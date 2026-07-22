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ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill inches closer to No.1 spot; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma remain in top four

India captain Shubman Gill is now just one point behind top-ranked Daryl Mitchell after amassing 188 runs during the three-match ODI series against England.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill inches closer to No.1 spot; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma remain in top four
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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