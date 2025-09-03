ICC Rankings: Sikandar Raza Tops All-Rounders, Keshav Maharaj Returns As No.1 Bowler

The latest ICC Men’s ODI rankings have brought double delight for seasoned campaigners Sikandar Raza and Keshav Maharaj, both rewriting records with their consistency and resilience.

Raza Creates History for Zimbabwe

At 39, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings for the very first time in his career. Raza’s performances against Sri Lanka in the recent ODI series were the key scores of 92 and 59* with the bat, along with a wicket, which helped him leapfrog Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Raza now leads the list with 302 points, followed by Omarzai (296) and Nabi (292). The veteran’s surge wasn’t limited to the all-rounder charts; he also jumped nine places to 22nd in batting rankings and moved up to 38th among bowlers. His rise makes him only the second Zimbabwean, after Andy Flower, to hold a No. 1 ICC ranking in any discipline.

Maharaj Back on Top

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has reclaimed the No. 1 position in the ODI bowling rankings at the age of 35. Maharaj, who first reached the milestone in late 2023, returned to the summit thanks to a brilliant spell of 5/33 against Australia in Cairns, which earned him Player of the Match honors in a crucial series win.

Reflecting on the achievement, Maharaj said, “It’s a special feeling to be back at the top. It’s been a long journey, and I’m grateful to be contributing to the team after injuries and challenges.”

Experience Shines Through

The twin milestones underline the theme that “age is just a number” in international cricket. While Raza has been Zimbabwe’s rock in the middle order and a dependable bowler, Maharaj has become South Africa’s go-to man in spin-friendly conditions. Both players have shown that experience and consistency can outweigh youth in the modern game.