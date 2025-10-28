ICC Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Continues Her Reign As No. 1 ODI Batter After World Cup Heroics; Check Her Latest Rating Points

India opener Smriti Mandhana has solidified her status as the No.1 batter in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings, moving to a career-best rating after her scores of 109 against New Zealand and 34 not out against Bangladesh at the ongoing ICC Women's OD World Cup.

Mandhana, who is in red-hot form at the ICC Women's OD World Cup 2025, moves to a rating of 828, almost 100 points clear of Ash Gardner in second (731), with the Aussie jumping six spots off the back of an unbeaten century against England at the tournament.

It continues a dream run for the India opener, who was named ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025 for her work in the ODI series against Australia that preceded the World Cup.

Gains For Laura Wolvaardt, Amy Jones And Others In Latest ICC Rankings

Meanwhile, South African captain Laura Wolvaardt also moves into the top three with a jump of two spots thanks to innings 90 and 31.

On the other hand, England's Amy Jones enters the top 10 with a four-spot climb to ninth (656), while Annabel Sutherland enjoyed the biggest jump of those in the top 40, moving 16 spots to 16th (613).

Young India opener Pratika Rawal, who will miss the remainder of the tournament with injury, moves into the top 30 (27th) with a rating of 564.

Notably, Spin has played a big part at the ICC Women's OD World Cup 2025 and the rankings jumps reflect the work of several to shine.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains well clear atop the Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings (747), though has a new rival chasing her in second in Australia leg-spinner Alana King, fresh off a seven-wicket haul against South Africa.

King moves five places with a career-high rating of 698, edging teammate Ash Gardner, forced to drop a spot to third (689).

Nashra Sundhu of Pakistan creeps into a tie of 10th with fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (610), while fast bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland also make one-spot hops to fourth and seventh respectively. Another exponent of left-arm orthodox, Linsey Smith was the biggest mover in the week, up 24 spots to 36th (444).

Gardner’s exploits have cemented her No.1 position in the All-Rounder stakes (rating 503), though has a new No.2 behind her in Kapp, who overtakes West Indies’ Hayley Matthews with a rating of 422.

Sutherland’s work meanwhile takes her to fourth, with teammate King into the top 10 with a move of three spots to 262.