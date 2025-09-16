ICC Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No.1 Spot Ahead Of ODI World Cup, Replaces THIS Star Batter

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting rankings ahead of the start of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which will be played from September 30.

The 29-year--old Mandhana overtook England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt at the top of the batter rankings on the back of her half-century against Australia in the opening match of their ODI series in New Chandigarh.

In the first ODI against England, Mandhana played an impressive innings of 58 at the top of the order which was enough for her to gain seven rating points and move four points ahead of her England counterpart and reclaim the top position she had previously held during June and July this year.

Mandhana had also held the No.1 ODI batter ranking in 2019 and has now had two stints in the premier position in 2025 on the back of some new-found consistency just a fortnight out from the start of the 13th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.



Other Players Also Gain Big In Latest Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Meanwhile, there were also batting gains for other Indian players in Pratika Rawal (up four spots to 42nd) and Harleen Deol (up five rungs to 43rd). On the other hand, a trio of Australian players made good ground following their eight-wicket victory in the opening match of the series at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Experienced left-hander Beth Mooney rose three spots to fifth overall following her unbeaten innings of 77, while Annabel Sutherland (up four places) and Phoebe Litchfield (up 13 rungs) shared 25th place following their own half-centuries from the same match.

There are gains for Australian players on the updated list of ODI bowlers, with pacer Kim Garth (up one spot to fourth) and spinner Alana King (up one place to fifth) both making ground and reaching new career-high ratings after they picked up a wicket each in the series opener against India.

India spinner Sneh Rana improved five rungs to move to 13th overall, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintaining her place as the No.1 ranked bowler despite not having played across the last week.

Australia's Ash Gardner remained the No.1 ranked all-rounder, with teammates Annabel Sutherland (up one spot to sixth) and Ellyse Perry (up two rungs to 13th) making ground following decent efforts against India.