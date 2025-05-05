ICC Rankings Update: Australia Retains Test Top Spot, India Leads In ODIs And T20Is; Sri Lanka Makes Big Gains

Australia continues to dominate the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings following the annual update, while India holds the No. 1 position in both ODIs and T20Is. The latest rankings, as released on the ICC's official website, reflect all matches played since May 2024 at full weight, with games from the prior two years counting at 50%.

Australia, the reigning World Test Championship winners, remain atop the Test rankings with a rating of 126. However, their lead has slightly narrowed from 15 to 13 points. England, under Ben Stokes, made significant strides, climbing to second place after winning three of their last four Test series. England now has 113 points, overtaking both South Africa (111) and India (105), who drop to third and fourth, respectively.

The rest of the Test top 10 remains unchanged: New Zealand sits fifth, followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. Only 10 teams are currently ranked, with Ireland and Afghanistan needing to play more Tests to qualify.

In the ODI rankings, India has tightened their grip on the top spot following their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win, increasing their rating from 122 to 124. Champions Trophy runners-up New Zealand have moved to second place, overtaking Australia, who now hold third. Sri Lanka climbed to fourth after series wins over India and Australia, gaining five points. Pakistan (fifth) and South Africa (sixth) follow, with Afghanistan moving to seventh after improving by four points. England, slipping to eighth, saw a four-point drop. West Indies jumped to ninth, displacing Bangladesh to tenth.

Among other ODI teams, the USA showed the biggest rating gain, adding six points while staying 15th. Oman moved above Canada to 16th, with the rest of the table unchanged.

In T20Is, India remains the top-ranked team but saw their lead over second-placed Australia shrink from 10 to nine points. This update is also the first to feature 100 teams, up from 80 in 2019, reflecting teams that have played at least eight T20Is over the last three years.

England sits third, with New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa filling out the top six. Sri Lanka’s rise continued, moving to seventh after overtaking Pakistan, who now sit eighth. Bangladesh and Afghanistan round out the top 10.

Ireland climbed to 11th, pushing Zimbabwe down a spot. Canada made the biggest ratings leap, gaining nine points to break into the top 20. Bahamas and Estonia were the best positional movers, climbing eight and seven spots to 51st and 61st, respectively.