ICC Rankings Update: Shocking! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dropped From ODI Rankings, Not In Top 100 As Keshav Maharaj Climbs To No.1

ICC Rankings 2025: The ICC updated its weekly rankings on Wednesday, August 20, bringing big changes at the top. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has once again risen to No.1 in the ODI bowlers’ rankings after a brilliant spell against Australia in the first ODI. The left-arm spinner bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, which helped him leapfrog Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana. Maharaj now sits on 687 rating points.

Kuldeep Yadav Slips To No.3

India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav has dropped one spot to No.3, though he continues to remain the highest-ranked Indian bowler in the format. With India not playing a single ODI since the England series ended on August 4, the team’s position in the rankings has largely remained unchanged, except for some surprising omissions.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Out Of ODI Rankings

One of the most shocking updates came in the batting charts. India captain Rohit Sharma, who had climbed to No.2 just last week, is no longer in the top 100. The ICC did not provide any explanation for this sudden removal. Similarly, Virat Kohli, who was inside the top 10, was also absent from the latest rankings list. At the moment, Shubman Gill remains India’s top batter, holding the No.1 spot, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has regained the No.2 position.

Dewald Brevis Continues Rise In T20Is

Outside of ODIs, South Africa’s young sensation Dewald Brevis continues to shine in T20 internationals. The 21-year-old jumped eight more spots to break into the top 15, now ranked 12th among T20I batters. Brevis recently made his ODI debut as well, starting with a six off his very first ball, though he was dismissed on the next delivery. His rapid rise across formats is being closely watched as South Africa prepares him for bigger roles.