/ICC rankings update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 places to career-best spot in T20Is; Shubman Gill regains No. 1 ODI position

Indian cricket celebrated a double milestone after the latest ICC Rankings update on Wednesday: Captain Shubman Gill reclaimed the No. 1 position in the Men's ODI Batting Rankings, while 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registered a massive 230-place leap in the Men's T20I Batting Rankings.
Gill and Sooryavanshi made big gains in the latest ICC rankings update following their superb performances in recent ODIs against England and Zimbabwe T20Is respectively.
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Shubman Gill has returned to the summit of 50-over cricket, overtaking New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell to occupy the top spot with 801 rating points. Mitchell, who had held the top billing since January, slipped to second with 794 points after missing the the final ODI against the West Indies in Bridgetown due to a low-grade hip strain.
Gill's return to the peak comes on the back of his impressive form and remarkable career record in the format, averaging over 60 across 67 ODIs with nine centuries.
India continues to dominate the upper tiers of the ODI batting chart, featuring three players in the top five:
No. 1: Shubman Gill (801 pts)
No. 2: Daryl Mitchell (794 pts)
No. 3: Virat Kohli (767 pts)
No. 4: Rohit Sharma (758 pts)
No. 5: Ibrahim Zadran (712 pts)
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued the remarkable start to his international career by making massive gains on the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings.
The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi collected his first Player of the Series award while amassing 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India's recent 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe in Harare. His impressive performance resulted in a big jump in the ICC T20I rankings on Wednesday.
Sooryavanshi rose a total of 230 places to find a new career-best rating (536 rating points) in 48th position for T20I batters behind No. 1 ranked teammate Ishan Kishan at the top of the rankings for T20I batters.
There is more joy for India's white-ball stars on the latest rankings update, with Tilak Varma (up two rungs to sixth) and Shreyas Iyer (up seven places to 24th) making gains up the list for T20I batters as Ravi Bishnoi jumps a whopping 31 spots to 41st for T20I bowlers following his trio of scalps across the Zimbabwe series.
Key Indian Batters In Men's T20I Rankings
No. 1: Ishan Kishan (910 pts)
No. 3: Abhishek Sharma (819 pts)
No. 6: Tilak Varma (750 pts)
No. 19: Suryakumar Yadav (653 pts)
No. 48: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (536 pts)
The dual success of the established Shubman Gill and the emerging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi highlights the strength and depth of India's batting across formats as the team continues its busy international calendar.
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