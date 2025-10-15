ICC Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Jumps, Kuldeep Yadav Achieves Career-Best After West Indies Series - Check

Following India’s emphatic win over the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav have made significant gains in the latest ICC Test rankings, released on Wednesday.

Jaiswal Breaks into Top 5 Among Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dream run in Test cricket continues as the left-handed opener jumped two spots to claim the No. 5 position in the ICC Test batting rankings. The 23-year-old’s brilliant 175-run knock in the first innings against the West Indies played a crucial role in India’s dominance, helping him surpass Temba Bavuma and Kamindu Mendis. Jaiswal now boasts 791 rating points, marking his highest-ever career ranking. Since his debut, he has scored seven Test centuries, including five scores above 150, establishing himself as one of India’s most consistent red-ball performers.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Career-Best Ranking

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made massive strides, climbing seven places to 14th position among Test bowlers after his match-winning performance in Delhi. Kuldeep took eight wickets in the game, earning the Player of the Match award. His latest rating of 689 points is the best of his Test career, reflecting his continued improvement and effectiveness in the longer format.

Bumrah Retains Top Spot

Despite losing a few rating points, Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling charts, holding firm at No. 1 with 882 points. He remains the only Indian in the top ten of the ICC Test bowling rankings, while Mohammed Siraj sits just outside at No. 12. India’s bowling attack, led by Bumrah and Kuldeep, remains among the strongest in world cricket.

India’s WTC Momentum Grows

With a 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies, India has strengthened its position in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Jaiswal’s consistency and Kuldeep’s resurgence have added depth and balance to the squad as India looks to build momentum ahead of future WTC assignments.