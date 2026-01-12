ICC Rejects Bangladesh Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Amid Mustafizur Rahman Row

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unequivocally dismissed claims of a specific security threat to the Bangladesh national cricket team in India, reinforcing that the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule remains unchanged.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC has shared a security assessment with Bangladesh, stating that there is no specific or heightened threat to their cricket team in India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The assessment, an internal one, was shared with the BCB's security team and concluded there was no overall threat to the side, but pointed to low to moderate risks in some venues and low to nil in others - standard ICC categorisations around the world that do not ordinarily constitute sufficient reason to relocate matches.



ALSO READ: Meet The Other Anushka Sharma: Gujarat Giants Cricketer And Virat Kohli Fan Who Is Lighting Up WPL 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Dispute: 'Specific Threats' Vs Routine Assessments

The security assessment details, which were shared with the BCB last week, came to light after Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul claimed earlier on Monday that the ICC’s report highlighted the challenges of Bangladesh playing their 2026 T20 World Cup matches in India.

"We have sent two letters (to the ICC), after which the ICC security team have sent a letter," Nazrul, effectively the country's sports head, said on Monday.

Nazrul said three factors were cited with potential security implications:

1. The inclusion of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.

2. Supporters wearing the Bangladesh national jersey in public.

3. Heightened risks due to upcoming elections in Bangladesh.

"So this statement of the ICC security team has proven beyond a doubt that there is no situation for the Bangladesh cricket team to play the T20 World Cup in India. If the ICC expects us to make a cricket team without our best bowler, our supporters will not be able to wear the Bangladesh jersey, and we will postpone the Bangladesh elections to play cricket, then there can be no more bizarre, unrealistic and unreasonable expectation than this," he said.

However, ICC's stance on the matter remains the same for now; that is that the match schedule has been finalised and made public and that all participating teams are expected to meet their obligations under the terms of participation of ICC events, as per ESPNcricinfo report.

Background: The Mustafizur Rahman Row And Matches Of Bangladesh At Indian Venues

Bangladesh are currently scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai.

Notably, tensions between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the BCCI escalated earlier this month after the Indian cricket board directed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL contract.

In response, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country, and the BCB had formally requested the ICC to shift their World Cup matches from India to co-host Sri Lanka, amid the deteriorating relations between two countries.

The 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on February 7 and the ICC is unlikely to accept venue changes based on the current low-risk evaluation.