The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially responded to concerns regarding the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials from the Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation ceremony. The governing body clarified that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was the designated representative of the host board, was invited but did not attend the event.

ICC Clarifies Protocols, Addresses Controversy

Amid widespread speculation and criticism, the ICC reaffirmed its long-standing policy regarding post-match ceremonies. A spokesperson stated, “The ICC only invites the head of the host board—such as the president, vice president, chairman, or CEO—to participate in the awards ceremony. Other board officials, even if present at the venue, are not part of the stage proceedings.” This explanation aimed to quell any concerns over Pakistan’s absence from the prestigious event.

The Champions Trophy 2025, hosted in a hybrid model due to logistical disputes between the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saw its final take place in Dubai on March 9. While the tournament concluded with India lifting their third Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand by four wickets, the absence of PCB representation on stage became a talking point post-match.

PCB to Question ICC Over Representation Issue

Despite the ICC’s clarification, reports indicate that the PCB is dissatisfied with the situation. Sources within the PCB have revealed that the board plans to formally question the ICC regarding why PCB CEO Sumair Ahmad Syed, who was present in Dubai as the tournament’s director, was not invited to the closing ceremony. A PCB insider remarked, “It is concerning that Pakistan was denied representation at the closing ceremony despite a senior PCB official being present.”

This controversy adds another chapter to the already tense relationship between the PCB and the ICC, especially in the wake of hosting disputes. While the hybrid model allowed the tournament to proceed, the PCB’s apparent lack of representation at the final stage has left the board questioning its standing within the ICC hierarchy.

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: A Night to Remember

Beyond the off-field controversy, the Champions Trophy final itself was a spectacle. India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand marked a historic third title for the Men in Blue. Star performances from Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ensured India’s triumph, while New Zealand’s valiant effort fell just short.

Despite the tournament’s successful conclusion, the PCB-ICC standoff could have lasting implications. If the PCB follows through with its formal inquiry, it may lead to a deeper conversation about representation and governance within the ICC.